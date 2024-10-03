Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) COO Thomas W. Beetham Acquires 5,000 Shares

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) COO Thomas W. Beetham acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.41 per share, for a total transaction of $117,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of VRDN stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.03.
Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.15). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.18% and a negative net margin of 79,185.77%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. On average, analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.
