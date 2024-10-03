Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) COO Thomas W. Beetham Acquires 5,000 Shares

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) COO Thomas W. Beetham acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.41 per share, for a total transaction of $117,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.15). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.18% and a negative net margin of 79,185.77%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. On average, analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 344.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 14.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

