Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) Receives GBX 474.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 474.17 ($6.34).
Several research firms have commented on WOSG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.89) target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.75) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 420 ($5.62) to GBX 435 ($5.82) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 500 ($6.69) to GBX 520 ($6.96) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.
