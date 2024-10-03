Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) Receives GBX 474.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 474.17 ($6.34).

Several research firms have commented on WOSG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.89) target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.75) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 420 ($5.62) to GBX 435 ($5.82) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 500 ($6.69) to GBX 520 ($6.96) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Watches of Switzerland Group Price Performance

Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile

WOSG opened at GBX 458 ($6.13) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 398.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 386.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 1 year low of GBX 324 ($4.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 728 ($9.74). The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,832.00, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.17.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

