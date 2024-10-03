Wells Fargo & Company Increases Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $2,200.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,775.25.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,938.16 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $811.99 and a 52-week high of $1,962.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,767.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,492.25. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 101.74, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

