Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN)

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $47.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NNN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on NNN REIT from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded NNN REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on NNN REIT from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on NNN REIT from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Shares of NNN REIT stock opened at $48.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.09. NNN REIT has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $49.10.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.24). NNN REIT had a net margin of 47.39% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. NNN REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NNN REIT will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $187,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 451.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,285,000 after buying an additional 216,855 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the 4th quarter worth $2,625,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 31,141 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

