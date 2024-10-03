Wolfe Research Lowers Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $38.50 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.38.

FYBR stock opened at $35.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.27 and a beta of 1.08. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.33.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.38). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 224,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

