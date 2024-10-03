Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) PT Raised to $44.00 at Roth Mkm

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Zeta Global stock opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,713,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 10.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 57,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 23.1% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 118,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Zeta Global by 18.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 103,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

