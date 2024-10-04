A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.63. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 13.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 25,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $1,146,048.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 292,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,973,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 14,500 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $662,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,702,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 25,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $1,146,048.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,973,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,036. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 109,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 68,320 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 51,531 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 99.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

