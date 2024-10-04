Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -405.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average of $71.31.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 266.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,270,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,040 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3,067.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,894 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 20.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,515,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,434,000 after buying an additional 604,070 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,156,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after buying an additional 441,692 shares during the period. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $26,338,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

