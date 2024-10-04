Achilles B. Kintiroglou Sells 350 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $10,563.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,078.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AdvanSix Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ASIX opened at $31.17 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.21. The firm has a market cap of $835.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1,039.00 and a beta of 1.69.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. AdvanSix had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $453.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,133.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in AdvanSix by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 59,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 39,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Read More

