Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.00-17.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9-4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.98 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $266.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

AYI opened at $298.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.09. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $156.84 and a 12 month high of $303.04.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.40. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Articles

