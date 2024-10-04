American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Raised to $11.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the airline’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.66% from the company’s current price.

AAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AAL

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $16.15.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 34.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 56,881,356 shares of the airline’s stock worth $644,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,240,659 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,047,000 after buying an additional 1,823,928 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 743.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,246,742 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,177,845 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,169,330,000 after purchasing an additional 806,770 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,432.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,368 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 558,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.