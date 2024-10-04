AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Earns Hold Rating from Benchmark

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $87.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $740.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,289,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,349,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3,753.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,263,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,543 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth about $70,617,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,468,000 after acquiring an additional 37,760 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

