Analysts Issue Forecasts for The AES Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AES in a research note issued on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AES’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

AES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

AES Stock Performance

AES stock opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.25. AES has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in AES by 20.2% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in AES by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in AES during the second quarter worth $804,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AES during the second quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of AES by 32.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

