Analysts Set Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) PT at $155.12

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

CVNA stock opened at $176.69 on Friday. Carvana has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $179.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 3.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.64, for a total value of $17,464,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,058,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,821,111,997.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $730,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,609 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,199.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.64, for a total transaction of $17,464,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,058,131 shares in the company, valued at $6,821,111,997.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,636,866 shares of company stock worth $390,626,784. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in Carvana by 110.0% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Carvana by 450.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

