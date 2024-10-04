Analysts Set Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target at $157.00

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. CIBC increased their price target on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGLD

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

In other news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $58,452.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,124.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,315 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 321.8% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $65,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold Price Performance

RGLD opened at $139.68 on Friday. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $147.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.79.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.20%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.