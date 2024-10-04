Analyzing ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) and Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR)

ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) and Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.4% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Semler Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADM Tronics Unlimited -15.45% -47.04% -18.91% Semler Scientific 25.62% 21.17% 19.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and Semler Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and Semler Scientific”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADM Tronics Unlimited $2.96 million 1.82 -$880,000.00 N/A N/A Semler Scientific $61.74 million 2.75 $20.58 million $2.79 8.62

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ADM Tronics Unlimited and Semler Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A Semler Scientific 0 0 0 1 4.00

Summary

Semler Scientific beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs. In addition, the company provides water-based primers and adhesives; water-based coatings and resins; water-based chemical additives; and anti-static conductive paints, coatings, and other products. Further, it offers water-based, adhesive and related topical formulations for use in maxillofacial prosthetic medical applications; and for professional makeup applications primarily for film, TV, and theatrical productions. Additionally, the company provides research, development, regulatory, and engineering services for the design, development, and manufacturing of medical devices, electronics, and other technologies and products, as well as medical electronic therapeutic technology. ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. It also offers Insulin Insights, a software program that is used by a healthcare provider to optimize outpatient insulin dosing. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, family practitioners, healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups and retailers. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

