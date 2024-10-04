Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Antero Resources from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Roth Capital raised Antero Resources to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AR

Antero Resources Price Performance

AR opened at $30.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.30 and a beta of 3.33. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.30.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $978.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.45%. Analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in Antero Resources by 38.5% in the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 150,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 41,725 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $1,544,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $1,022,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,073,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,144,000 after purchasing an additional 343,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.