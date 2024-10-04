Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,948.57 ($26.06).
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 2,100 ($28.09) to GBX 2,000 ($26.75) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,065 ($27.62) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,520 ($33.71) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,730 ($23.14) to GBX 1,720 ($23.01) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,482.76%.
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.
