Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AON in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.47. The consensus estimate for AON’s current full-year earnings is $15.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AON’s FY2024 earnings at $15.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $6.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.63 EPS.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.27.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $347.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. AON has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $353.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $339.60 and its 200 day moving average is $313.26.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

