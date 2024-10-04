Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.33.
Several equities analysts have commented on ARQT shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.
View Our Latest Research Report on ARQT
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 531.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 83,452 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,421,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $888,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,199,000 after purchasing an additional 269,904 shares during the period.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $13.17.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 145.41% and a negative net margin of 150.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arcutis Biotherapeutics
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.