Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,997 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.73% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

