Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on October 7th (NASDAQ:AZI)

Autozi Internet Technology (Global)’s (NASDAQ:AZI – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, October 7th. Autozi Internet Technology (Global) had issued 2,500,000 shares in its public offering on August 28th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Autozi Internet Technology (Global)’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZI opened at $0.97 on Friday. Autozi Internet Technology has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.05.

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Company Profile

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides professional one-stop automotive products and services through online and offline channels in the People’s Republic of China. It sells new cars, and auto parts and accessories, as well as offers automotive insurance related services.

