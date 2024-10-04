Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXSFree Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 231.5 %

ADXS opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.51. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.49.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

