B. Riley Increases Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target to $15.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RDFN. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $11.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65. Redfin has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $15.29.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.59 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $33,596.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,720 shares in the company, valued at $663,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Redfin by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,191,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,127 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Redfin by 25.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,173,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after acquiring an additional 445,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Redfin by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

