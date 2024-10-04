Barclays Boosts Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $105.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $96.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

PNR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

NYSE PNR opened at $95.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $98.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.39 and a 200-day moving average of $83.24.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 23.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Pentair by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Pentair by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 74.8% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

