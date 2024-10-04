Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $405.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.80 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 25.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BBGI Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

