Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $405.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.00.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.80 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 25.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
