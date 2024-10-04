Benchmark Upgrades Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) to “Hold”

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Benchmark to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UBSFY. HSBC downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.
