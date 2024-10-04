Benchmark Upgrades Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) to Hold

Benchmark upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

UBSFY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $2.31 on Monday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

