BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $60.00.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.90.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackLine
BlackLine Stock Down 1.3 %
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. BlackLine had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other BlackLine news, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,424 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 85,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $4,678,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,124.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,721 shares of company stock worth $6,379,052. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter worth about $2,286,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in BlackLine by 39.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in BlackLine by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BlackLine Company Profile
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackLine
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.