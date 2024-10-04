BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Lake Street Capital from $4.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of BKSY opened at $4.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $732.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.97. BlackSky Technology has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackSky Technology will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackSky Technology news, CEO Brian E. O’toole sold 24,352 shares of BlackSky Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $175,090.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,654.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Christiana L. Lin sold 13,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $93,692.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 190,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,672.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian E. O’toole sold 24,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $175,090.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,654.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,362 shares of company stock worth $446,535 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 134.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 83,462 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in BlackSky Technology by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 174,773 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 800,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

