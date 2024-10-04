BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Performance

LND opened at $4.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $480.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.83. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ( NYSE:LND Free Report ) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

