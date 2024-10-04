BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Performance
LND opened at $4.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $480.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.83. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $6.00.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.87 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.
