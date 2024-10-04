Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) and Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ – Get Free Report) and Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Albina Community Bancorp has a beta of 4.41, meaning that its stock price is 341% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Albina Community Bancorp and Bridgewater Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Bridgewater Bancshares 14.27% 9.51% 0.74%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bridgewater Bancshares $106.81 million 3.51 $39.96 million $1.13 12.12

This table compares Albina Community Bancorp and Bridgewater Bancshares”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bridgewater Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Albina Community Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.8% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Albina Community Bancorp and Bridgewater Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albina Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridgewater Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bridgewater Bancshares has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.18%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than Albina Community Bancorp.

Summary

Bridgewater Bancshares beats Albina Community Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albina Community Bancorp

Albina Community Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Albina Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in Portland. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts. It also provides personal loans, home equity lines of credit, operating lines of credit, term loans, and commercial real estate loans; government guaranteed lending and accounts receivable financing; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers online banking and cash management, merchant, wire transfer, online bill payment, business payroll, deposit courier, night depository, automated customer, free cash withdrawals, and workplace banking services, as well as overdraft protection products. Albina Community Bancorp was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Portland, Oregon. On September 17, 2014, Albina Community Bancorp filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Oregon.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance working capital, capital investment, or for other business related purposes; paycheck protection program loans; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company online, mobile, and direct banking services. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

