BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) PT Raised to $18.00 at Guggenheim

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTSG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.05.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BTSG

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ BTSG opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.33. BrightSpring Health Services has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $15.47.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BrightSpring Health Services news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTSG. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $14,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $16,260,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $9,722,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,308,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,188,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after buying an additional 379,149 shares in the last quarter.

About BrightSpring Health Services

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.