Brokerages Set Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) PT at $50.00

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTA. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intapp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Intapp Price Performance

Intapp stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.16 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24. Intapp has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $51.80.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.58 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $174,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at $22,655,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $174,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at $22,655,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,498,618.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,031,053.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,239 shares of company stock valued at $6,674,331. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intapp by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 634.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Intapp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Intapp by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Intapp by 52.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

