Brokerages Set The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Target Price at $118.43

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $603,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,916 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,266,350 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $114,339,000 after buying an additional 98,535 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $93.63 on Friday. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

