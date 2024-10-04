Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Bureau Veritas stock opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03. Bureau Veritas has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $30.50.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

