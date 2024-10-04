Canadian Solar Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Solar in a research note issued on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the solar energy provider will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Canadian Solar’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSIQ. Glj Research raised their target price on Canadian Solar from $9.10 to $12.28 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 38,630 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 17,260 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 181,953 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 36,170 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,575,683 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,330,000 after acquiring an additional 213,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.9% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 41,136 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

