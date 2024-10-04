Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.53% from the company’s previous close.

CS has been the subject of several other reports. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.75.

Shares of Capstone Copper stock opened at C$10.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.45. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$4.40 and a twelve month high of C$11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of C$537.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$545.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.8813421 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total transaction of C$1,104,990.00. In related news, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total value of C$554,880.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total value of C$1,104,990.00. Insiders have sold a total of 474,079 shares of company stock worth $4,766,854 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

