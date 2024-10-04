Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives $18.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cellebrite DI

Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 44.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,408 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,086,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,446,000 after purchasing an additional 514,858 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the first quarter valued at approximately $862,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 5,902.06% and a negative net margin of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.