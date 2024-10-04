Christine Ring Sells 5,760 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $128,044.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,680.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Christine Ring sold 9,050 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $225,707.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Christine Ring sold 9,870 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $246,848.70.

On Thursday, August 1st, Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $123,436.80.

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $21.67 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $26.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.22.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 67.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NRIX. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 67.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

