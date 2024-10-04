CIBC Increases Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$9.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DBM. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.71.

Shares of DBM opened at C$8.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$770.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.38. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$6.32 and a 52 week high of C$8.83.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of C$689.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$742.90 million. Research analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.7751004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

