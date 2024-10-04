Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $187.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $174.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clorox to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.13.

Shares of CLX opened at $161.31 on Tuesday. Clorox has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $169.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.58, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Clorox will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 139.8% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

