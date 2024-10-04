Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Down 2.0 %

JVA opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. Coffee has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.68% of Coffee worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

