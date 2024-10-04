Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

