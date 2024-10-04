Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Visa and Mastercard: Top Payment Stocks to Watch After Rate Cuts
- What is a SEC Filing?
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.