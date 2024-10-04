Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.60-13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.36-10.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.46 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $303.00 to $298.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $297.88.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of STZ opened at $243.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

