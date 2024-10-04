CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

CPS Technologies stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.26. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.83.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CPSH Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CPS Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Articles

