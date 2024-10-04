Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Raised to $110.00 at Citigroup

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.86.

Crown Price Performance

CCK opened at $93.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.05. Crown has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.11.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. Crown’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $96,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $643,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,323,381.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $96,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,006 shares of company stock worth $2,694,849. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 10.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 153,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,825,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,029,000 after acquiring an additional 173,460 shares during the period. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after acquiring an additional 31,401 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at $6,854,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 21.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 341,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,045,000 after acquiring an additional 59,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile



Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.



