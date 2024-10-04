CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (CSPCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on December 5th

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Thursday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from CSPC Pharmaceutical Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of CSPCY opened at C$3.09 on Friday. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 12-month low of C$2.25 and a 12-month high of C$3.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.03.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

