Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNKEY

Danske Bank A/S Trading Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:DNKEY opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. Danske Bank A/S has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danske Bank A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.391 per share. This is an increase from Danske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. Danske Bank A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.