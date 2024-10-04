David Gallop Sells 40,000 Shares of Step One Clothing Limited (ASX:STP) Stock

Step One Clothing Limited (ASX:STP – Get Free Report) insider David Gallop sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.76 ($1.22), for a total value of A$70,480.00 ($48,606.90).

Step One Clothing Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 5.52.

Step One Clothing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, August 25th. Step One Clothing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

About Step One Clothing

Step One Clothing Limited operates as a direct-to-consumer online retailer for men's underwear in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. It offers men's underwear products, such as boxer briefs, trunks, and a boxer brief with a fly through its website, www.stepone.life. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Surry Hills, Australia.

